Who Wore It Better? Beyoncé vs. Nicki Minaj vs. Ciara in YSL Niki Zip Boots

Three bombshells, one bomb pair of YSL Niki Zip boots! Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Ciara each added their own flair to these thigh high’s.

Nicki kicked it with Lil Uzi Vert when she wore the boots teamed with an olive green bodysuit and long curly tresses.

Cici also had curls galore, but she opted to wear the boots with a denim on denim ensemble. The boots worn with jeans really have a way of elongating the legs. Cute!

Queen Bey went for an edgy distressed look when she rocked her boots. She showed off her hot legs with ripped off denim shorts and paired them with a Gucci AC/DC tee. Bey completed her look with a Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket.

The bomb boots feature zippers all throughout the calf and a funky heel. Want to try your hand at the trend? Purchase a pair here.

I think they all look cute, because they all have different styles. Who do you think rocked them best?