Winter 2017 Style Inspiration: 5 Ways to Wear a Critter Embroidered Sweater

Embroidered critter sweaters are making a statement this season. Get a few ideas on how to wear this casually chic trend with today’s style inspirations.

Style a green and blue dinosaur embroidered jumper with a pair of leather biker pants and blue strappy sandals.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-5-ways-to-wear-a-critter-embroidered-sweater-muveil-dionsaur-jumper-balmain-leather-biker-trousers-christian-louboutin-amazoulo-sandalAdd the finishing touch with a blue leather tote bag, mirrored lens sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

Borrow from the boys and rock a Snoopy embroidered jumper paired with distressed baggy boyfriend jeans.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-5-ways-to-wear-a-critter-embroidered-sweater-gucci-snoopy-sweater-saint-laurent-v-flap-patent-leather-shoulder-chain-bag-christian-louboutin-tudor-bal-sandalComplete the look with a pair of embellished ankle strap sandals, a patent leather handbag, and oversized round-frame sunglasses.

Jazz up an all-black look with a pink parrot embroidered cardigan and high-waist skinny jeans.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-5-ways-to-wear-a-critter-embroidered-sweater-gucci-jacquard-cardigan-aquazzura-pom-pom-ankle-tie-sandals-saint-laurent-pink-small-cabas-rive-gauche-bagUplift the look in a pair of pom pom ankle wrap sandals mixed with a pink leather tote bag for a pop of color.

Keep it casually cool with a tiger embroidered sweater and destroyed biker jeans.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-5-ways-to-wear-a-critter-embroidered-sweater-gucci-tiger-sweater-balmain-destroyed-biker-jeans-christian-louboutin-so-kate-leather-pumpFor a chic finish, style the look with a pair of white leather pumps, a brown suede handbag, and crystal-embellished square-frame sunglasses.

Get into the trend with a kitten embroidered striped cashmere sweater.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-5-ways-to-wear-a-critter-embroidered-sweater-gucci-embroidered-striped-sweater-christian-louboutin-so-kate-tweed-pump-chanel-vintage-mini-chain-trim-shoulder-bagAdd some edge to the look with a pair of destroyed boyfriend jeans, black tweed cutout pumps, and a mini chain trim shoulder bag.

 

And that’s it! What do you think of the critter embroidered sweater trend? Which look is your fav?

