Winter 2017 Style Inspiration: 5 Ways to Wear a Critter Embroidered Sweater

Embroidered critter sweaters are making a statement this season. Get a few ideas on how to wear this casually chic trend with today’s style inspirations.

Style a green and blue dinosaur embroidered jumper with a pair of leather biker pants and blue strappy sandals.

Add the finishing touch with a blue leather tote bag, mirrored lens sunglasses, and silver jewelry.



Borrow from the boys and rock a Snoopy embroidered jumper paired with distressed baggy boyfriend jeans.

Complete the look with a pair of embellished ankle strap sandals, a patent leather handbag, and oversized round-frame sunglasses.



Jazz up an all-black look with a pink parrot embroidered cardigan and high-waist skinny jeans.

Uplift the look in a pair of pom pom ankle wrap sandals mixed with a pink leather tote bag for a pop of color.



Keep it casually cool with a tiger embroidered sweater and destroyed biker jeans.

For a chic finish, style the look with a pair of white leather pumps, a brown suede handbag, and crystal-embellished square-frame sunglasses.



Get into the trend with a kitten embroidered striped cashmere sweater.

Add some edge to the look with a pair of destroyed boyfriend jeans, black tweed cutout pumps, and a mini chain trim shoulder bag.



And that’s it! What do you think of the critter embroidered sweater trend? Which look is your fav?