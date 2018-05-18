Who Wore It Better? Nicki Minaj or Iggy Azalea in Christian Dior’s SS18 Shorts Set

It’s a style showdown! Both Nicki Minaj and Iggy Azalea wore a comfy striped shorts set from Christian Dior’s SS18 collection. The co-ord set comes in multiple colors including yellow and black, pink and black, and the white and black one they decided to wear.

Nicki Minaj just landed in our ‘Look of the Week’ list in her ensemble that she wore to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last weekend. She paired her set with SS18 Chanel threads. From her transparent visor, to the poncho, and boots she was decked out in Chanel aside from the Dior set.

Iggy showed off her snatched waist on the ‘Gram while wearing the two-piece with the matching Christian Dior visor. This visor has been a hit this season, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were seen sporting it a few weeks ago. Iggy’s look was a lot more chill, as oppose to Nicki’s stage look.

Who do you think wore it better?