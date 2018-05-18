Look Of The Week: Angela Bassett in Vitor Zerbinato, Winnie Harlow in Ralph & Russo, Nicki Minaj in Chanel and Dior, and More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells!

Just because our Instagram is temporarily down doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your daily fashion dos! For the past week, we’ve been posting content of your faves to our Facebook page. Just like we normally do every Friday on Instagram, we’ve tallied up your favorite looks of the week based on likes. See the contenders who you chose below:

Angela Bassett in Vitor Zerbinato

Angela gets it right every single time! This ageless beauty stunned at Fox’s Upfronts in NYC wearing a pants suit by Viktor Zerbinato. But, it’s not your normal pantsuit—the wide leg pants had a matching bomber-like jacket with feathery sleeves that hung off her shoulder. She teamed the chic ensemble with a black bustier and showed off a hint of cleavage. Hot!

2. Nicki Minaj in Christian Dior and Chanel

Rainy festival? No problem! Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud festival prepared for the rainy set. She hit the stage wearing a Chanel SS18 transparent poncho paired with matching see-through thigh-highs by the brand and a visor. Under her poncho she rocked a Christian Dior SS18 striped shorts set. Nicki is the queen of owning a look that we wouldn’t traditionally see together, and she absolutely owned this!

3. Winnie Harlow in Ralph & Russo

What a bombshell! Cannes Festival has been underway for a little over a week now, and we’ve been covering the carpet on our Facebook. Winnie Harlow landed in the top 5 donning a bold green Ralph & Russo dress. She went for a simplistic, yet statement look in this off-the-shoulder look with a high thigh slit. She owned that carpet!

4. Kendell Jenner in Schiaparelli



Kendell Jenner made an entrance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a Schiaparelli belted tulle gown. This dress was definitely a head-turner as it left little to the imagination with it’s see through material. Kendell slightly softened the look up with her natural beat face. Would you say this was an angelic vibe or was that missed?

5. Justine Skye in Off White

Justine Skye struck a pose for the ‘Gram in a $1,705 floral Off White dress. With draping all throughout, the asymmetrical hemmed dress was the perfect spring ensemble for the songstress. She completed her look with simple Gucci sandals and pulled her signature purple hair up into a high bun. The colors in the dress complement the purple hair so well. Cute!

Who has your vote this week?