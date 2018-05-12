@FashionBombDaily ‘s Instagram is Temporarily Down After Most Highly Trafficked Week in History: Go to Facebook For Your Fashion Fix

This past week, three of our Instagram accounts, @FashionBombMen @FashionBombKids, and @FashionBombDaily disappeared.
They were shut down abruptly and without explanation, on a week when we were on schedule to reach our highest traffic this year thanks to our Met Gala coverage and our exclusive with Blac Chyna. We were killing it. Then we got taken down.
We have a few calls and emails out to Instagram, but in the meantime, we still have the site, Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter! We’ll be pouring more energy into those (let’s be honest, they’ve been neglected as of late), so keep it locked here, and visit Facebook.com/thefashionbomb for all the updates that would have been on IG.
We are strong, we will survive, and we will not lose.
Smootches!
