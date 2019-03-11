Who Wore it Better? Marjorie Harvey vs. Lori Harvey in Stella McCartney’s $1,725 Zip Front Jumpsuit

Like Mother…light daughter!
Both Marjorie Harvey and daughter Lori were spied in the same $1,725 Stella McCartney Jumpsuit! But while Marjorie zipped her down a bit and pair her look with bronze pumps, Lori kept hers zipped, and accessorized with a pink purse and clear heels.
Stella McCartney’s beige jumpsuit is inspired by her mother’s vintage outfits. Great for tapping into Spring ’19’s utilitarian trend, it’s made from mid-weight twill blended with organic cotton and linen. The functional double zippers run from the ankles to the high collar.
Both ladies look fly: I can’t decide!
Who takes the cake for you?