Who Wore it Better? Marjorie Harvey vs. Lori Harvey in Stella McCartney’s $1,725 Zip Front Jumpsuit

Like Mother…light daughter!
Both Marjorie Harvey and daughter Lori were spied in the same $1,725 Stella McCartney Jumpsuit! But while Marjorie zipped her down a bit and pair her look with bronze pumps, Lori kept hers zipped, and accessorized with a pink purse and clear heels.
Stella McCartney’s beige jumpsuit is inspired by her mother’s vintage outfits. Great for tapping into Spring ’19’s utilitarian trend, it’s made from mid-weight twill blended with organic cotton and linen. The functional double zippers run from the ankles to the high collar.

Both ladies look fly: I can’t decide!
Who takes the cake for you?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

