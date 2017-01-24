Ali Larter took to the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Los Angeles Premiere in the same Christian Siriano Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top Janelle Monae originally wore earlier this month:

Ali copied the runway look verbatim, while Janelle paired the piece with Tome Spring 2017 black and white striped trousers.

Statement-making earrings, a matching high-waist, lace-inset skirt, black and white printed pumps, and a bag in the timeless combo accented the top on the catwalk.

I liked both pairings!

What do you think? Who wore it better?



Who Wore It Better? Ali Larter vs. Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano’s Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top Ali Both ladies looked fab! Janelle Neither, over crop tops right now pollcode.com free polls