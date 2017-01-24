Who Wore It Better? Ali Larter vs. Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano’s Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top

Ali Larter took to the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Los Angeles Premiere in the same Christian Siriano Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top Janelle Monae originally wore earlier this month:
Ali copied the runway look verbatim, while Janelle paired the piece with Tome Spring 2017 black and white striped trousers.
Statement-making earrings, a matching high-waist, lace-inset skirt, black and white printed pumps, and a bag in the timeless combo accented the top on the catwalk.
I liked both pairings!
What do you think? Who wore it better?