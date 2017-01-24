Who Wore It Better? Ali Larter vs. Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano’s Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top

Ali Larter took to the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Los Angeles Premiere in the same Christian Siriano Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top Janelle Monae originally wore earlier this month:

who-wore-it-better-ali-larter-janelle-monae-christian-siriano-2

Ali copied the runway look verbatim, while Janelle paired the piece with Tome Spring 2017 black and white striped trousers.

Statement-making earrings, a matching high-waist, lace-inset skirt, black and white printed pumps, and a bag in the timeless combo accented the top on the catwalk.

christian-siriano-ss17

I liked both pairings!

What do you think? Who wore it better?


Who Wore It Better? Ali Larter vs. Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano’s Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top

 
pollcode.com free polls

ali-larter-resident-evil-the-final-chapter-la-premiere-christian-siriano

janellemonaescreeningq20thcenturyfox-christian-siriano

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

danai-gurira-ali-larter-monique-lhuillier-ink-crane-printed-dressWho Wore it Better? Ali Larter vs. Danai Gurira in Monique Lhuillier’s Spring 2013 Strapless Crane Ink Printed Peplum Dress who-wore-it-better-janelle-monae-rachel-mcadams-cristiano-buraniWho Wore It Better? Janelle Monae vs. Rachel McAdams in Cristiano Burani’s Fall 2015 Red Suit Who-Wore-It-Better-Aquazzura-Queen-Sandals-2Who Wore It Better? Sanaa Lathan, Claire Sulmers, LaLa Anthony and Janelle Monae in Aquazzura’s ‘The Queen’ Suede Mirror-Strap Sandals Hayden-Panettiere-vs.-Nicki-Minaj-in-Alexander-McQueen's-Stained-Glass-Print-Mini-DressWho Wore It Better? Hayden Panettiere vs. Nicki Minaj in Alexander McQueen’s Stained Glass Print Mini Dress who-wore-it-better-kristina-bazan-heidi-klum-jennifer-lopez-versaceWho Wore It Better? Kristina Bazan vs. Heidi Klum vs. Jennifer Lopez in Versace’s Black and Green Cutout Long Sleeve Mini Dress

  • Instagram

    • Shares