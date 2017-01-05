Hot! or Hmm… Janelle Monae’s Hidden Figures West Hollywood Screening Christian Siriano Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top and Tome Spring 2017 Black and White Striped Trousers

Another day, another look for Janelle Monae! She took to the Hidden Figures West Hollywood Screening in a Christian Siriano Spring 2017 Bell Sleeve Crop Top and Tome Spring 2017 Black and White Striped Trousers:
Statement-making earrings, a matching high-waist, lace-inset skirt, black and white printed pumps, and a bag in the timeless combo accented her top on the catwalk.
Her trousers were paired with a classic white, button-front shirt on the runway.
Another immaculate look from this beauty.
What do you think? Hot! or Hmm…?