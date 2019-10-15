What to plant in your garden for year-round flowers

What’s better than spending time in a beautiful garden that has stunning flowers in it? A splash of color, sweet aromas, and looking at how nature works is a great way to spend a few minutes of each day – whether it’s a place to have your morning coffee or just something to look at as you have your hot drink indoors on a chilly day.



We want to enjoy our gardens all year round, and want to keep those rich colors through all the seasons. These are some of the flowers and plants you may want to have in your space to do that, depending on the soil and climate of where you live.



Spring

This is a great time of year to experience your garden – everything feels fresh, new, and exciting as we get to feel the growing warmth of the sun on us after a long, cold winter. It’s when nature seems to come to life again, too, with new plants and animals making their ways into the world.



Most flowering blooms do so during the spring, which also helps make this feel like a special time of year. Anemones, forsythia, and peonies are great flowers to choose for your garden. If you have trees, you’ll also benefit from their blossoms and are a great sight.



Summer

This is a beautiful time of year. The sun’s out, it’s warm, and we spend a lot of our time in the garden – either our own or other people’s – as we make this space another room to our homes.



Wildflowers such as poppies, echinacea, and primroses will be a great, low-maintenance addition to your garden that will add stunning splashes of colors in every shade throughout the season. It’s easy enough to get seeds from places such as https://www.naturesseed.com/wildflower-seed/ to bring blooms to your borders. The only thing you need to plan will be getting the seeds in time for planting.



Autumn

It’s time to put on our coziest jumpers, warmest woollies, and big boots. Once it’s time for pumpkin spice lattes and apple pies, it’s time for autumn. The tree leaves change to beautiful shades of orange, red, yellow, and brown – for many of us, it’s our favorite time of year.



You can still get other colors in your garden, though, including pansies and hardy begonias. You could also go for flowering cabbages and a variety of sedum plants.



Winter

The bright, crisp mornings can tempt us outside (unless we have to for work or school), but we’re usually wrapped up in blankets, and we conclude there isn’t much reason to go outside and appreciate our gardens?



However, if you’ve thought long-term for your plant choice, you should have evergreens such as hollies and other berry bushes that will add bright shades to the otherwise dull colors outside. Towards the end of this season, you might also get the likes of snowdrops peeping through – showing that spring is just around the corner.