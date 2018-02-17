What Did You Wear to See Black Panther? Fashion Bomb Street Style Exclusive

Black Panther opened in theaters last night: did you see it?
I’m headed to check it out this weekend, but in the meantime, take a look at what readers wore to watch the groundbreaking Marvel film:
@UniqueGenre opted for an African print jacket with black jeans. Work it!
@casscruz510 went for a Black Coffee, No Sugar, No Cream tee, typing, “The top is from Dope on Arrival NYC. The skirt was custom made in the motherland, specifically Burkina Faso.”
Sisters @Forbiddencandie and @Excusemyradiance made the movie a family affair, writing, “My sister and I are from Baltimore, Maryland, and this is how we decided to grace the “Black Panther” showing. I hope you enjoy our sister slay and chose to feature us on your page.” It’s our pleasure! You guys look great!
@MrBobbyWilliams looked like royalty draped in a printed scarf.
African print was a big theme! Roshell slipped on a printed dress that popped agains the Black Panther backdrop.
Fumi aka @fumitoronto writes, “This is the outfit I wore to see black panther last night. The movie was amazing and it means so much for the culture and I had to go and represent black panther style!” You look great!
It was a family affair for Gisele and her clan!
Alicia writes, “All the way here for #blackpanthermovie with @alfredstreetbc wearing @diyanu #naturalhair #feathers #gold #ootd @fashionbombdaily #blackpanther”
Shenieka made a statement in yellow hued camo pants and a leather jacket.
Bombshell Sara stepped out in all black and pants that said, “For Us” on the front.
Lastly, Joa Macnalie aka @thimslickkk831 slipped on a festive red look with a fur stole to see the film.
You guys look great!
Keep the submissions coming. Send your pix to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com for a chance to be featured here and on our Instagram.
Smootches!