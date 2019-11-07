Watch Jazzy’s Grey Fashion Nova Short Set is Cute, Fun & Flirty

Happy Thursday Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! Never fear your style superheroes are here! We’ve got the scoop on what’s hot. Check out the best of fashion on http://www.fashionbombdaily.com. We are your endless fashion fix! Short sets have invaded the fashion scene, we’ve spotted them all over lately, in cotton, spandex, leather and even patent leather materials. What are your favorite?
Watch Jazzy is a great funny girl/comedian on the rise, she also has great style. Jazzy wore a cute grey short set number by http://www.fashionnova.com. Sneakers were her footwear of choice to complete her fun ensemble. She not only looked comfy but, also style ready and causally fabulous. Get the look at the link, and others like it! These pieces are perfect for just about anything low key and relaxing! You will definitely look great with ease.