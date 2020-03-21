Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Lesang from Johannesburg, Courtney from Michigan or Brittany from California?

Opening the week was Lesang from Johannesburg! Lesang writes, ” I love all things beautiful! Style is not necessarily what you wear but style is personality, your personality is shown through how you present yourself, style is a soul thing, it cannot be learnt or acquired, it’s innate!” Check her out below.

Next we had Courtney from Michigan. Courtney is a self made millionaire. Owner and founder of The Mane Choice hair products, curator of The Bawse Conference and so much more, Courtney is a force to be reckoned with!



Closing the week is Brittany from California. Brittany writes, “My name is Brittany I live in Los Angeles, Ca. My style is Sustainable Sporty Glam! I rework & up cycle sportswear into feminine & fun fashion statements. My aesthetic …”stunt for the gram”! I have a passion for sustainability which means I’m committed to doing my part in minimizing fashion waste and taking something old and making it new again. “



