Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week September 27, 2019: Keke from Seattle, Chantelle from London, Yamiko from Malawi, and Julez from Nigeria

Cheers to the weekend!

Happy Friday! It is around that time again to vote for your favorite Bombshell of the Week! In case you missed this week’s contestants, let’s take a look at our lovely Bombshells from this week:

Julez from Nigeria

Julez is a well-known fashion enthusiast who has been featured in Essence and is a Africa’s Style Influencer Award Winner. Julez’s motto when it comes to fashion is: “Everyday is a runway.”

2. Yamiko from Malawi

This Bombshell takes to styles from classic magazines as inspiration to achieve her stellar looks. She describes her style to be “…As simple but rather chic…”

3. Chantelle from London

Chantelle is a fashion blogger and stylist who treats the streets of London as her personal runway. Chantelle describes her style as “edgy, classy, and chic with an occasional mix of streetwear.“

4. Keke from Seattle

This Bombshell is inspired by Instagram, and the interesting beautiful people in the world with great creativity. She describes her style to be “…Very simple and chic with a touch of boho!”

We can’t help it but we are fan-girling over all of these stylish ladies, but who should be the Bombshell of the week?

Bombshells of the Week receive a prize and are automatically entered into our Fashion Bombshell of the Year contest!

