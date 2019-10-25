Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week October 25, 2019: Toni, Beverly, Jenee, and Alice from Washington, D.C.!

Convos With Claire is coming to DC this Saturday, October 26th! In honor of our annual networking event, we would like to bring your attention to our lovely Bombshells that we have presented this week who happen to be from or based in the DC area. It is now your turn to vote for the Bombshell of the Week!

Let’s review this week’s beautiful contestants:

Toni is a blogger, creative director, and stylist that loves to express her style through popping colors! She describes her styles as “vibrant, bold, and a mix of chic and street style.“

2. Beverly (@lifeinbeverlyheels)

An attorney and designer based in DC, this posh bombshell’s style can be described as clean-cut, sophisticated and effortlessly chic.

3. Jenee (@highlowluxe)

Originally from St. Louis, Jenee is a Youtuber, beauty lover, and creator but she is also an everyday fashionista with an immaculate sense of style. She describes her style: “It depends on the day and how I feel when I wake up. I love playing with fashion and testing different trends.”

4. Alice (@alicejoythomas)

A foodie that loves to travel, this stunning bombshell’s style can be described as vibrant, figure-flattering and posh!

Now that you have seen this week’s flawless Bombshells, it is now up to you to decide which of these ladies will be our Fashion Bombshell of the Week! Vote below:

Bombshells of the Week receive a prize and are automatically entered into our Fashion Bombshell of the Year contest!

