Vogue Italia Editor Franca Sozzani Dies at Age 66

It is with a heavy heart, I report that Vogue Italia Editor Franca Sozzani has died at age 66.
Franca will always be remembered for her taste, vision, and willingness to take risks. In 2008, she unleashed Vogue Italia’s Black Issue in response to the industry’s rampant diversity problem.
She later went on to create Vogue.it’s Black Vogue website, along with Vogue Curvy.
Though she was scrutinized and judged for her decisions, she held to her convictions fiercely, always unafraid to march to the beat of her own drum.
In a world of followers, she was a fearless leader. She will be missed.
