On the Scene: The Valerian Hollywood Premiere with Rihanna in Giambattista Valli Couture, Cara Delevingne in Iris Van Herpen Couture, Kendall Jenner in Carmen March, and More!

The Valerian Hollywood Premiere was brimming with high-fashion! Rihanna and Cara Delevingne are two of the film’s stars, so we expected nothing less.
Check out the premiere’s ensembles below:
Rihanna was the belle of the ball in a pink tulle Giambattista Valli Couture confection. Does it get better than this?
Cara Delevingne sizzled in a transparent silver Iris Van Herpen Couture design. Hot!
Kendall Jenner looked every bit the new super in an off-the-shoulder Carmen March LBD. This was fab.
Kat Graham flaunted her curves in a lace panel catsuit. Werk Kat!
Poppy Delevingne supported her sister in a Zuhair Murad sequin jumpsuit. A woman can never go wrong with Zuhair Murad, am I right?
Skai Jackson served up princess vibes in an off-the-shoulder tulle Marchesa piece. So cute!
Sasha Lane added a utilitarian flair to the premiere, slipping on a Moschino dress for the occasion.
Who had your favorite look at the premiere?