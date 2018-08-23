Upcoming Fashion Bomb Daily x Claire Sulmers Events: Ubiquitous Expo in DC, Kollection Vol During NYFW, and Who’s the Bawse in Vegas!

The Fashion Bomb will be touching down in your town!

Read on for a few upcoming events and how you can attend:
This weekend, August 25th-26th, I’ll be appearing at Ubiquitous Expo in Washington, D.C.:

Come see me on the main stage on Saturday and Sunday! Get your tickets here!

I’ll be in Vegas on September 8th fro the Who’s the Bawse Conference:

Come meet me plus other Boss Bombshells! Get your tickets here.
We’ll also be co-hosting a show during NYFW! Come to the Kollection Vol in New York featuring Christien Kollection and a host of other designers on September 9th.

Get your tickets here.
Behold the rest of our schedule below:
*Om Noire Glow Up in Bali, October 7th-11th

**CWC Atlanta, October 13th

*PGH Lifestyle Retreat in Iceland, October 19th-22nd

*CWC New York, December 8th
Want to bring me or CWC to your town? Want to vend or sponsor? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for rates and availability.
Love & Light,

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares