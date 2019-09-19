Upcoming Events: Fashion Bomb Daily’s NYC Pop Up Shop (Oct 5th), The Posh and Popular Summit (Oct 12th), and Convos with Claire DC (Oct 26th)!

We stay booked and busy over here at Fashion Bomb Daily!

We have a few events left for the year (where did the time fly?!?).

We hope to see you at one of the events below:

On Saturday, October 5th, Fashion Bomb Daily will be hosting its very first Pop Up Shop in New York City! This event is free and open to the public, and will feature designers from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, items from my closet (!), and vendors like Adoni NYC, Haute Richesse, Cream X NYC, The Haus NYC, and In My Own Lane Boutique.

Location details to come soon! We have limited vendor spaces left! Interested? Shop@FashionBombDaily.com.

The following weekend, I will be delivering a keynote at the Posh and Popular Summit in Detroit Michigan!

The line up looks bomb. Get your tickets at PoshandPopularSummit.com.

We’ll be doing Convos with Claire in DC on October 26th!

Get your tickets at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com.

November 16th, I’ll be delivering another keynote for the Women Doing it Big Conference in New Jersey.

Get your tickets at WomenDoingitBig.com.

And I am ending the year by hosting the Deck the Runway show in Orlando, Florida on December 14th!

Find info @DecktheRunway.

I still have a few weekends free! To book me to host or speak, email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com.

Hope to see you soon!