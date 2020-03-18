Top Ten Videos of 2020: Blue Ivy, Meghan Markle, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and More!

Happy Hump Day Fashion loves!! Let’s take a look Fashion Bomb Daily’s Top videos from the month of January and February of 2020. This time can be used to rejuvenate, and unwind, but stay focused and use your days wisely! Fashion Bomb Daily has great things in store for our devoted readers and followers to keep you entertained and informed!

10. Number ten goes to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy attending a Lakers NBA basketball game. The daddy/daughter date included a one on one convo with the king of the court Labron James encouraging Blue Ivy as Sean Carter looks on. We love the way Jay-Z takes time to be a “girl dad.” Definitely why this is on our top ten list.

9. Number nine of our top videos goes to the impressively gorgeous Meghan Markle and oh so handsome Prince Harry. The lovely high profile couple stole the show and social media recently when they attended the Mount Batten Festival of Music in complementing royal red ensembles. Meg wore a Safiyaa dress with red pumps and a matching Manolo Blahnik clutch. They are a favorite to many of celebrity duos. Their fashion sense is astounding and refreshingly sophisticated. No wonder they made the list.

8. Tracee Ellis Ross is next on the list, she wore a beautiful gown to the Oscars this year designed by Zuhair Murad, styled my Karla Welch. In the video she does a perfect “cheery” freestyled song and joyous rant about Brad Pitt, the veteran actor received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor his performance this year in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” Tracie’s mood is priceless and fitting for most women whom adore Brad as an actor and Hollywood hunk.

7. Kylie Jenner, Kim & Kanye West took our number 7 slot on our video list. For the Oscars, the three star studded family members wore impressive statement pieces as usual. Kylie wore a “navy body-hugging sequined gown from Ralph and Russo for the high profile awards show. Kim took her look to another level “in a piece of fashion history Wearing Lee Alexander McQueen’s famed “Oyster dress” from his spring 2003 collection, Kardashian West channeled the energy of one of the early-aughts’ best runway shows perfectly.

One of only two that made it into production, the look was a Christmas present from Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West. Purchased from Rita Watnick of Lily et Cie.” Noted by Vogue magazine. It is also only one of two ever produced, with the other gown residing in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection. It sure made a huge fashion statement to say the least. Kayne wore a simple black leather suit and sunglasses.

6. Ciara looked breathtaking at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a Ralph and Russo bespoke black mesh draped dress embellished with metallic crystals. The singer song writer takes the number 6 position on our list. Ci-Ci was a vision as she posed pregnant with her second child with football hero Russel Wilson. Our appreciation continues to grow for Ciara and Russel with each public appearance.

5. Halima is the 5th video on our top ten list. “The magnificent model wore a custom-made Black Atelier signature pleated fan gown from by Fang” to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, styled by Katie Keim She took a strut down her hotel hallway and stunned social media. She is an unforgettable face of the runway & fashion for 2020 and beyond.

4. The Ralph Lauren gown Janelle Monae’s wore to the 2020 Oscars was a trophy within itself. It takes our number 4 spot on the most viewed video list. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, the dress adorned “168,000 crystals over lacquered silk lame tulle.” What did you think of her look?

3. Nicki Minaj aka “Black Barbie” looked absolutely magnificent in Marc Jacobs at the designer’s Fall 2020 show during NYFW. She takes our #3 video spot respectively. The daring hiphop artist always makes an entrance whether it’s music or fashion and chic, stand out style.

2. Another Oscar red carpet entrance took 2nd place on our top viewed video list. Madame Cynthia Erivo from the hit film “Harriet” wore iconic Versace as she made her way into the awards ceremony, adoring fans cheered her name.

1. Numero uno on our most viewed video list goes to, drum roll please….Kerry Washington! The A list actress and gorgeous mom takes the top spot on our list in a flawless multicolored, beaded and jeweled two piece tribal print ensemble by Zuhair Murad, for the 2020 Oscars. Her impeccable look included gold Sophia Webster heels and Azza Fahmy jewelry. She was the perfect mirror image of a 2020 Egyptian Goddess. What do you say about her wardrobe statement? Let us know which was your favorite video! Leave your comments below, and make sure you go to Fashion Bomb Daily for more great videos throughout the year!

