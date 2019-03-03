Top 6 Looks of the Day 3/3/19: Cardi B in Bryan Hearns, Lala Anthony in Harry Halim, Tammy Rivera in Dsquared2 and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)
Happy Sunday Bombshells and Bombers! We take you on a little trip around the world in today’s edition of Top 6 Looks of the Day. From Paris to Cape Town, Houston to ATL, the stars have been trying their hands at some of the latest trends – and you guys are loving it! Cowgirl, 70’s and monochrome are the some of the trends the celebs seem to be loving right now. Follow @FashionBombDaily to be the first to see all the looks of the day, and vote for tomorrow’s top looks.
Cardi B took on the popular Western look for the Rodeo Houston Concert. The sparkly pink and blue ensemble was custom created by Bryan Hearns, styled by Kollin Carter. Hot! Or Hmm…?
@FashionBombAfrica shows Juliha Kabete from Tanzania in a unique Dona Matoshi on trend stone color crop top and pants look, with a matching Anita Ferreira Designs oversized hat to attend Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo in Cape Town.
Lala Anthony was spotted in Paris in a Harry Halim outfit featuring strong, sharp shoulders and soft pleat details.
Janelle Monae attended the Valentino FW19 show in a very Parisian inspired outfit by the brand. Taking on this season’s dominating monochrome trend, Janelle wears a red pleated cape with knee high red socks and matching pointed pumps, finished perfectly with an oh-so Paris beret.
Lala Anthony is killing ‘em right now! While attending the Valentino catwalk, Lala was seen in a sold out Mary Katranzou sheer polka dot ankle length gown.
Back stateside, Tammy Rivera went to the BET Social Awards in Atlanta in an eye-catching metallic Dsquared2 jacket and matching heels.
Do you have a top look? Which trend are you loving right now? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.