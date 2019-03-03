Top 6 Looks of the Day 3/3/19: Cardi B in Bryan Hearns, Lala Anthony in Harry Halim, Tammy Rivera in Dsquared2 and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

Happy Sunday Bombshells and Bombers! We take you on a little trip around the world in today’s edition of Top 6 Looks of the Day. From Paris to Cape Town, Houston to ATL, the stars have been trying their hands at some of the latest trends – and you guys are loving it! Cowgirl, 70’s and monochrome are the some of the trends the celebs seem to be loving right now. Follow @FashionBombDaily to be the first to see all the looks of the day, and vote for tomorrow’s top looks.

Cardi B took on the popular Western look for the Rodeo Houston Concert. The sparkly pink and blue ensemble was custom created by Bryan Hearns, styled by Kollin Carter. Hot! Or Hmm…?

@FashionBombAfrica shows Juliha Kabete from Tanzania in a unique Dona Matoshi on trend stone color crop top and pants look, with a matching Anita Ferreira Designs oversized hat to attend Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo in Cape Town.

Lala Anthony was spotted in Paris in a Harry Halim outfit featuring strong, sharp shoulders and soft pleat details.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Janelle Monae attended the Valentino FW19 show in a very Parisian inspired outfit by the brand. Taking on this season’s dominating monochrome trend, Janelle wears a red pleated cape with knee high red socks and matching pointed pumps, finished perfectly with an oh-so Paris beret.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lala Anthony is killing ‘em right now! While attending the Valentino catwalk, Lala was seen in a sold out Mary Katranzou sheer polka dot ankle length gown.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Back stateside, Tammy Rivera went to the BET Social Awards in Atlanta in an eye-catching metallic Dsquared2 jacket and matching heels.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Do you have a top look? Which trend are you loving right now? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.