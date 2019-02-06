Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/6/2019 : Angela Simmons and Juju in Hanifa, Meek Mill in Maison Margiela, Tami Roman in Alexander Wang and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Time for the Top 6 Looks of the Day round-up. Pink is showing up in a lot of looks lately, definitely proving to be the color of the month. A big 2019 trend – Logo Love – takes an understated turn, 2 golden bombshells battle it out in a Who Wore It Better and Fenty Beauty announces a new lip paint shade. Make sure you keep up to date on our Instagram page @FashionBombDaily and vote for your favorite looks.

Tami Roman in this subtly and chic outfit pairing a simple black dress with Alexander Wang logo stockings paired with a grey fedora. Celebs seem to be loving the designer logo stockings right now, with everyone rocking Gucci to Balenciaga.

Stop everything!!! Rihanna is dropping a new Stunna lip paint! Unattached is a flattering coral shade, dropping just in time for Valentine’s day. RiRi’s promo shots shows her perched on the edge of a barbie pink car wearing dark pink patent leather pants paired with neon bright pink crop top.

What do fashionista’s wear in winter? June Ambrose looks cozy strutting her stuff on the street in a fluffy fur jacket and black sequinned track pants. Check out the full story and find out what to wear during this NYFW.

A quick and color filled Fashion Bomb Men update shows Meek Mill in a pink Maison Mergiela suit with a contrasting sky blue shirt. While DJ Khaled rocked a neon yellow 5001 Flavors suit with a crisp white shirt. Hot! or Hmm…?

Time for a who wore it better. Bombshells Angela Simmons and Juju both shimmered in this golden two piece set by Hanifa. As always, we have to know who wore it better?

We end today’s Top 6 Looks of the Day with Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah in a swimsuit of her own design matched with purple and baby pink two-tone wide leg pants, reposted from Fashion Bomb Africa.

What do you think of today’s hottest looks? Do you have a favorite?