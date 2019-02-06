Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/6/2019 : Angela Simmons and Juju in Hanifa, Meek Mill in Maison Margiela, Tami Roman in Alexander Wang and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Time for the Top 6 Looks of the Day round-up.  Pink is showing up in a lot of looks lately, definitely proving to be the color of the month. A big 2019 trend – Logo Love – takes an understated turn, 2 golden bombshells battle it out in a Who Wore It Better and Fenty Beauty announces a new lip paint shade. Make sure you keep up to date on our Instagram page @FashionBombDaily and vote for your favorite looks.

Tami Roman in this subtly and chic outfit pairing a simple black dress with Alexander Wang logo stockings paired with a grey fedora. Celebs seem to be loving the designer logo stockings right now, with everyone rocking Gucci to Balenciaga.

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

Stop everything!!! Rihanna is dropping a new Stunna lip paint! Unattached is a flattering coral shade, dropping just in time for Valentine’s day. RiRi’s promo shots shows her perched on the edge of a barbie pink car wearing dark pink patent leather pants paired with neon bright pink crop top.

Image: Fenty Beauty

What do fashionista’s wear in winter? June Ambrose looks cozy strutting her stuff on the street in a fluffy fur jacket and black sequinned track pants. Check out the full story and find out what to wear during this NYFW.

A quick and color filled Fashion Bomb Men update shows Meek Mill in a pink Maison Mergiela suit with a contrasting sky blue shirt. While DJ Khaled rocked a neon yellow 5001 Flavors suit with a crisp white shirt. Hot! or Hmm…?

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

Time for a who wore it better. Bombshells Angela Simmons and Juju both shimmered in this golden two piece set by Hanifa. As always, we have to know who wore it better?

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

We end today’s Top 6 Looks of the Day with Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah in a swimsuit of her own design matched with purple and baby pink two-tone wide leg pants, reposted from Fashion Bomb Africa.

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

What do you think of today’s hottest looks? Do you have a favorite?

