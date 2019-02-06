What To Wear to Winter New York Fashion Week (Shopping): Warm Coats, Comfortable Statement Shoes, and More!

New York Fashion Week is underway!
And with winter still serving chilly weather, fashionistas will have have to serve in stylish pieces that marry warmth with comfort!
Behold a few of our favorite fashionistas below + shopping suggestions for you to get their cold weather looks.

Warm Statement Coat:

Yes, you have to keep cold temps at bay! Do so with a warm coat that marries fashion with function:

Comfortable Shoes:

Nazrin Agharzayeva (@navistyle_com) in at Tbilisi Fashion Week participating in trend!

The days of breaking your neck for style are over! If you have a day full of shows, you want to be comfortable and cute:

A few suggestions:

Bold Pieces

Express your individuality with bold elements. Just pick one focal point, then fly:

Jan-Michael Quammie (jan.quammie) in Calvin Klein boots

Our picks:

That does it!
Are you excited for New York Fashion Week?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

