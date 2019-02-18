Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/18/19: Reginae Carter in Versace, Ciara in Michael Costello, Kim Kardashian in Mugler and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s the start of a new week and to help you start your week of right, we have rounded up todays hottest looks from @FashionBombDaily‘s Instagram feed as chosen by you. Want to have your favorite look feature in our next post? Be sure to follow us on Instagram and double your best lewks. In the meantime, see who made today’s cut.

To kick us off we are starting with a fan favorite, who wore it better? Keyshia Ka’Oir and Nicki Minaj both was spotted wearing the same colorful, Chanel striped dress. Vote in the comments below and let us know who won this fashion battle.

Bomb Accessories with Tom Ford showing off what a Cinderella shoe would look like in real life.

Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet once again, this time wearing vintage Mugler from 1998 to attend Hollywood Beauty Awards. Got to love the 90’s!

Ciara attended Hollywood Beauty Awards wearing a sexy leather custom Michael Costello number. Thoughts?

@FashionBombKids shows Angela Simmons adorable little boy Sutton Joseph wearing an outfit by We Are Giants, accessorized with a Fendi cap and yellow Jordan’s.

Reginae Carter come through in Versace and rocking Giuseppe Zanotti x Rita Ora sandals styled by celebrity stylist NoIG Jeremy. Hot! Or Hmm..?

We would love to hear your thoughts on today’s Top 6 Looks, which look is the hottest? Would you rock any of these looks?