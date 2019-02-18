Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/18/19: Reginae Carter in Versace, Ciara in Michael Costello, Kim Kardashian in Mugler and More!

Kim_Kardashian_in_Vintage_Mugler

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s the start of a new week and to help you start your week of right, we have rounded up todays hottest looks from @FashionBombDaily‘s Instagram feed as chosen by you. Want to have your favorite look feature in our next post? Be sure to follow us on Instagram and double your best lewks. In the meantime, see who made today’s cut.

To kick us off we are starting with a fan favorite, who wore it better? Keyshia Ka’Oir and Nicki Minaj both was spotted wearing the same colorful, Chanel striped dress. Vote in the comments below and let us know who won this fashion battle.

Keyshia_Kaoir_Nicki_Minaj_Chanel_Stripe_dress
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

Bomb Accessories with Tom Ford showing off what a Cinderella shoe would look like in real life.

Tom_Ford_Crystal_Embellished_Pumps
Image: Instagram/ @_stylemeluxe_

Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet once again, this time wearing vintage Mugler from 1998 to attend Hollywood Beauty Awards. Got to love the 90’s!

Kim_Kardashian_in_Vintage_Mugler
Image: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Ciara attended Hollywood Beauty Awards wearing a sexy leather custom Michael Costello number. Thoughts?

Ciara_in_Michael_Costello
Image: AdMedia/Image Collect

@FashionBombKids shows Angela Simmons adorable little boy Sutton Joseph wearing an outfit by We Are Giants, accessorized with a Fendi cap and yellow Jordan’s.

Angela_simmons_Sutton_joseph_Fendi_Cap_Yellow_jordan_sneakers_We_are_Giants_Khaki_TracksuitPNG
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

Reginae Carter come through in Versace and rocking Giuseppe Zanotti x Rita Ora sandals styled by celebrity stylist NoIG Jeremy. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Reginae_Carter_in_Versace_Giuseppe_Zanotti_x_Rita_Ora
Image: Instagram/Reginae Carter

We would love to hear your thoughts on today’s Top 6 Looks, which look is the hottest? Would you rock any of these looks?

 

