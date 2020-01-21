Top 10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards: Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika, Jennifer Aniston in Christian Dior and More!

The 2020 SAG awards were held in Los Angeles on January 19th. This year, Robert De Niro received the Life Achievement Award, and as always the stars of Hollywood flooded the carpet to show off their attire.

Award shows always give us the opportunity to see our favorite stars dapper and dolled up. Here are our top 10 looks from the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez strutted in an all black custom Georges Hobeika off the shoulder dress with extended train. She paired it with a black clutch and diamond jewelry.

2. Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland wore a pink and purple floral print dress with plunging neckline. The sleeveless Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress had a long train. The dress it self fell above the knees.

3. Amanda Brugel

Amanda Brugel glistened down the carpet in a aqua green floor length sequin gown. The cape like sleeves were draped beautifully and it had a plunging neckline. This dress is by Sebastian Gunawan.

4. Logan Browning

Actress Logan Browning wearing Jason Wu is a match made in heaven. The textured “ash pink” chiffon dress paired with jewelry from Pomelatto was worn graciously by the young actress.

5. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon wore a black column dress with a high slit by Celine. It appears to be textured and has an asymmetrical strap. She accessorized with Harry Winston jewels

6. Storm Reid

Storm Reid, styled by Jason Bolden, wore Giambattista Valli. The bodice of her dress was fitted and the skirt was short, textured, and also fell above the knees. It was white with a pink feather pattern.

7. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo swept the carpet in ball gown by Schiaparelli. It has a reddish orange halter with a sweet heart neckline that blossoms into an exaggerated skirt. Cynthia was also styled by Jason Bolden.

8. Zoe Kravitz

Joe Kravitz’ ensemble was by Oscar De Renta. The peach colored strapless gown was worn with a pair of long white gloves, adding a classic 1950’s look.

9. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley wore a navy blue one sleeved Adeam dress.

10. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston wore a vintage satin Christian Dior gown and jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Which look was your favorite? Which look should have made the list? Let us know…