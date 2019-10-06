Top 10 Best Dressed At Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening: Beyoncé in Yousef Al Jasmi, Kelly Rowland in Nicolas Jebran, Storm Reid in Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, and more!

Black excellence was at its finest at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios which opened its doors over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia! Tyler Perry Studios is essentially a space for Black creatives to showcase their talent through much needed resources provided and created by writer, director, and playwright Tyler Perry. History was made as this placed Tyler Perry as the first Black man to own a major movie studio in the country.

As Black history was made, Black excellence shined through as the most worn colors of the evening were yellow and gold! All of our faves were in the building and looking their absolute best and Fashion Bomb Daily has rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the evening.

Get into the bomb looks below:

Beyoncé attended the grand opening in Yousef Al Jasmi, Anabela Chan earrings, and René Caovilla heels, styled by Zerina Akers.

Kyla Pratt beamed in a strapless yellow gown by Alanna Mitchell!

Empire stars Ta’Rhonda Jones and Gabby Sidibe attended the grand opening in ASOS and Zara looks, respectively.

Kelly Rowland was a shimmering goddess in a Nicolas Jebran SS19 dress!

Black love was also trending at the grand opening as Fashion Bomb Couples were spotted all around! Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden were spotted on the red carpet in dazzling looks.

Michelle Williams gave us avant garde vibes in a Malan Breton dress, styled by J. Bolin.

Storm Reid was all about her business in a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya three-piece suit, tailored by House of Cyndarella and styled by Jason Bolden.

More Black love! Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe were in the building at the grand opening. Nicole wore a Fouad Sarkis dress and Boris wore a World of Alfa suit, styled by Amiraa Vee.

Fashion Bomb Couple Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were spotted at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening! Jeannie Mai wore a black velvet Michael Costello gown.

Oprah and Stedman Graham were in the building representing for the Fashion Bomb Couples of the evening and looking fabulous at that!

Which looks from the evening were your absolute fave? Let us know!