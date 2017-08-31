Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson

View Gallery
81 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 51

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 22

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 59

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 52

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 43

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 6

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 26

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 5

<> at the Egyptian Theatre on November 30, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Grand Opening - Arrivals

12/31/2010 - Taraji P. Henson - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Grand Opening - Arrivals - The Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV, USA - Keywords: Taraji Henson - False - Photo Credit: PRN / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 19

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 11

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson - Height, Weight, Age

Taraji P. Henson - Height, Weight, Age

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 2

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 3

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 4

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 7

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 29

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 27

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 8

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 9

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 10

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 12

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 13

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 14

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Visits "Extra"

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Taraji P. Henson visits "Extra" in Times Square on September 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 16

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 17

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actor Taraji P. Henson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 20

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 21

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 23

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 25

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 30

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 32

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 33

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 64

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 34

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 35

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 36

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 37

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 38

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 39

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 40

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 41

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 42

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 44

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 45

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 47

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 28

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 48

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 49

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 50

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
2016 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 55

2014 NBC Upfront Presentation at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center - Arrivals Featuring: Taraji P. Henson Where: Manhattan, New York, United States When: 12 May 2014 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
"Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Taraji P. Henson attends "Hidden Figures" New York screening at SVA Theatre on December 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by CJ Rivera/FilmMagic)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 58

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 57

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 61

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 62

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 53

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2017

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock (8821557db) Taraji P. Henson Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2017 WEARING VATANIKA

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 66

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 67

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 68

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 70

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 72

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
Private Dinner Honoring Taraji P Henson

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taraji P Henson attends a private dinner in her honor at Asia de Cuba on September 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 74

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 75

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 76

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 77

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 78

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 79

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 80

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 46

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 63

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
02-22-2009 Hollywood CA81st Annual Academy Awards ArrivalsTaraji P. Henson

02-22-2009 Hollywood CA 81st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals Taraji P. Henson

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Taraji P. Henson
TBT Taraji P Henson 82

When an actor, or in this case, actress, embodies a role with such conviction, it can be difficult for viewers to separate character from real person, even when it comes to style.  Cookie Lyon, the spitfire, no-nonsense, FIERCELY styled matriarch of Fox’s Empire, is known for two things: her slick talk and her fashions.  Taraji P. Henson, who plays Cookie, has developed a style all her own, though.  So much so, she’s found her footing in this world of fashion.  With the help of celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden, her style has transcended over the years, with designers like Alexander Wang and David Koma creating some memorable looks for the actress.  She’s always been the one to make heads turn, though, daring to wear what most wouldn’t.
The D.C. native has been a style savant since her early days, swaggin’ on her highschool cohorts.  Who else can take their senior photo in retro sunglasses and doorknockers?
 After breaking into Hollywood, she began to experiment a little further with fashion, sporting gaudy hair accessories with equally questionable ensembles.  Sequins and feathers anyone?  In her defense, though, the late nineties were wrought with tons of fashion faux pas.  So much so, pairing attention grabbing pieces sort of became the norm.   With time, Taraji’s wardrobe had a major overhaul.  Her overall aesthetic became more polished, incorporating cocktail length dresses and strappy heels into her looks.  With a side-swooped bang and her signature grin, she began to find her footing in this fashion game.  A little safe, but a vast improvement.   
Red carpets appearances at awards shows soon became the norm for Henson, and she quickly became one to watch.  Gorgeous strapless gowns showcase her lithe frame, while elevating her elegance.  Whether jewel encrusted, sequined, printed, or velvet, photographers can’t get enough of her red carpet wares.
 

   

When she’s not slaying in bodycon dresses…

  …she stuns in outfits with prints abound.  Emblazoned with flora and fauna or abstract designs from Mary Katrantzou, Taraji loves beautifully patterned ensembles that catch the eye.

  

  But it’s not all about fancy dresses for the award winning actress.  Sometimes, she prefers to keep it stylishly comfortable in jeans, Givenchy sneakers, or boots.  Even Cookie Lyon has to give her feet a break from all those fabulous heels.  Taraji P. Henson has not only dominated the small and silver screen.  She’s finding herself on many a best-dressed list.  And given her amazing work ethic, spunky personality, and thriving résumé, those red carpet moments won’t be dying down anytime soon.For more of Taraji, spy our gallery above!

What do you think of this week’s throwback?

Vuitton

Vuitton is a Bahamas native and a staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Remy Ma Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Eve Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Tracee Ellis Ross Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Cassie Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Celine Dion

  • Instagram

    • Shares