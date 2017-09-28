Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie

Milan, Italy - Fergie is pretty in plaid as she leaves her hotel for Milan Fashion Week in a purple plaid duster, black turtleneck, black lace up shorts, beige knee high boots, and a matching purse. AKM-GSI September 22, 2016 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com www.akmgsi.com

American Music Awards, Grammys, number one singles and multi-platinum albums under her belt, and this week’s throwback, Fergie, is about to be on everyone’s radar once again. She’s back with a new sound and serving looks from here to the London Bridge. As iconic as her hits like “Fergalicious” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” is her style. Embarking on her own after the Black Eyed Peas era, she found her niche, and started to set the fashion world ablaze.

During her Black Eyed Peas days, Fergie started to define her look. Keeping the aesthetic of the band in mind when she first joined the group, her style was centered around pairing midriff bearing tops and and driver caps with loose fitting trousers.

With the debut of her first solo album, The Duchess, came a revamp of her look. The midriff tops eventually got a little shorter. And coupling those with teensy mini skirts made for some interesting looks, but she probably just wanted everyone to see that she was working on her fitness.

But that all changed, especially after her single “Glamorous” dropped. She became what she sang about and ushered in a new look. Precocious miniskirts evolved into floor-length gowns and dazzling cocktail dresses. She even switched up her signature blond hair to sultry brunette.

Fergie’s pregnancy style didn’t suffer either. She and her baby bump embraced tons of color, eye-catching prints, and gorgeous embellishments.

Even after the birth of her adorable son, Axl Jack, Fergie Ferg still slayed. From cool separates for streetwear the likes of Discount Universe and Givenchy…

…to killer red carpet looks, The Duchess is back like she never left.



A new album set for release tomorrow means we’re sure to see lots more looks from Fergie. And if her looks slay my life like her latest hit, “How We Do” does, keep an eye open for her to land on best dressed lists.



For more pics of Fergie, head over to the gallery above for some of her best style moments. What say you to Fergie’s style evolution?