Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie

View Gallery
72 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 71

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 11

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 12

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 17

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 23

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 70

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 32

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 44

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 15

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 42

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 65

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 5

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 6

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 31

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 7

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 10

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 14

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 2

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 56

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 19

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 18

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 3

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 33

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
NewNowNext Awards 2013

6th Annual Logo 'NewNowNext Awards' at the Fonda Theatre - Arrivals Featuring: Fergie aka Stacy Ferguson Where: Los Angeles, CA, United States When: 13 Apr 2013 Credit: Brian To/WENN.com

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 4

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 8

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 1

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 28

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 30

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 43

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 13

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 16

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 22

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 24

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 25

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 26

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 29

Kevin Mazur (C)2007

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 - Inside

attends the amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 at The Plaza Hotel on June 10, 2014 in New York City.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 27

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 34

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 37

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 72

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
Fergie - Life Ball 2013 - opening show

Fergie - Life Ball 2013 - opening show

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 40

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
Wild Orchid Opens For Cher "Do You Believe?" Tour - Moutainview, California - August 17, 1999

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Stacy Ferguson of Wild Orchid (also known as Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas) (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 36

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 45

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 47

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 48

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
2014 American Music Awards - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Singer Fergie arrives at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) *** Local caption *** Fergie

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 50

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
Fergie Double Dutchess VIP Viewing Party, New York, USA - 19 Sep 2017

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA/Shutterstock (9067907az) Fergie Fergie Double Dutchess VIP Viewing Party, New York, USA - 19 Sep 2017

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
Voli Light Vodka's Holiday Party Hosted By Fergie Benefiting Cellphones For Soldiers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 06: Host Fergie attends Voli Light Vodka's Holiday Party hosted by Fergie Benefiting Cellphones for Soldiers at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on December 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for Voli Light Vodkas)

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 53

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
Fergie Duhamel Promotes Fergie Footwear At Macy's At The Fashion Show Mall

Singer Fergie Duhamel appears at Macy's at the Fashion Show mall to promote her Fergie Footwear collection on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 55

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 57

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 58

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 59

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
13th Annual ESPN The Party - Arrivals

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Recording artist Fergie attends the 13th Annual ESPN The Party on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN/AFP

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 61

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 63

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 64

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 66

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 67

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 46

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 68

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 69

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 62

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
Fergie is pretty in plaid as she leaves her hotel for Milan Fashion Week

Milan, Italy - Fergie is pretty in plaid as she leaves her hotel for Milan Fashion Week in a purple plaid duster, black turtleneck, black lace up shorts, beige knee high boots, and a matching purse. AKM-GSI September 22, 2016 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com www.akmgsi.com

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Fergie
TBT Fergie 21

American Music Awards, Grammys, number one singles and multi-platinum albums under her belt, and this week’s throwback, Fergie, is about to be on everyone’s radar once again.  She’s back with a new sound and serving looks from here to the London Bridge.  As iconic as her hits like “Fergalicious” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” is her style. Embarking on her own after the Black Eyed Peas era, she found her niche, and started to set the fashion world ablaze.
 During her Black Eyed Peas days, Fergie started to define her look. Keeping the aesthetic of the band in mind when she first joined the group, her style was centered around pairing midriff bearing tops and and driver caps with loose fitting trousers.

  With the debut of her first solo album, The Duchess, came a revamp of her look. The midriff tops eventually got a little shorter. And coupling those with teensy mini skirts made for some interesting looks, but she probably just wanted everyone to see that she was working on her fitness.

  But that all changed, especially after her single “Glamorous” dropped. She became what she sang about and ushered in a new look. Precocious miniskirts evolved into floor-length gowns and dazzling cocktail dresses. She even switched up her signature blond hair to sultry brunette.

    

 Fergie’s pregnancy style didn’t suffer either. She and her baby bump embraced tons of color, eye-catching prints, and gorgeous embellishments.  

Even after the birth of her adorable son, Axl Jack, Fergie Ferg still slayed. From cool separates for streetwear the likes of Discount Universe and Givenchy…
   …to killer red carpet looks, The Duchess is back like she never left.
 

  A new album set for release tomorrow means we’re sure to see lots more looks from Fergie.  And if  her looks slay my life like her latest hit, “How We Do” does, keep an eye open for her to land on best dressed lists.

For more pics of Fergie, head over to the gallery above for some of her best style moments. What say you to Fergie’s style evolution?

Vuitton

Vuitton is a Bahamas native and a staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Eve Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Tracee Ellis Ross Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Cassie Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Celine Dion Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Rita Ora

  • Instagram

    • Shares