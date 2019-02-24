The Saks Potts Coat That’s Taking Over Fashion Month And How To Get Yours

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Fashion Month has been an eventful one as we witnessed iconic show, a few scandals, and a huge loss. On a brighter side, the fun part of fashion week is what goes on between the shows: the street style. The Copenhagen-based brand, Saks Potts, has been taking over the streets of these big fashion cities with its immensely popular fur coats which has caught the attention of celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Jorja Smith, and Slick Woods. One coat in particular has been spotted a few times and seems to be a favorite amongst the fashionistas and fashionistos.

Saks Potts’s “Yvonne” coat comes in a red, orange, and yellow ombré color way adorned with a fox fur trim. Made of wool, it’s perfect for the chilly temperatures which will keep you warm and stylish. This beautiful, eclectic coat is the perfect statement coat to stand out amongst all the other street stylers during fashion week.

Brighten up your look and shop the coat: