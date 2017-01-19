Streetwear brand Supreme New York recently unleashed accessories and separates, created in collaboration with Louis Vuitton.
The ‘Supreme’ stamped satchels made their debut at Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall 2017 show today.
More than bags, the collaboration also includes t-shirts, wallets, and more.
If this is your steeze (I personally don’t get the hype, so shoot me), set your calendars for July 17th!
They’ll be available at Louis Vuitton stores and pop ups around the globe.
Alright Bombers and Bombshells: What do you think?
Supreme Collaborates with Louis Vuitton: Debuts Bags, Wallets, and More at Men’s Fall 2017 Show
