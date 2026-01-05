On the Scene at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards: Teyana Taylor in an Olive Saint Laurent Suit, Elle Fanning in a Gold Ralph Lauren Dress, Michael B Jordan in Bordeaux Louis Vuitton Look + More

Last night the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, with Chelsea Handler hosting the extravaganza that kicked off the 2026 award season.

From Handler honoring the late Rob and Michele Reiner with a special tribute, to Timothee Chalamet winning Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, and shouting his boo Kylie Jenner out during his acceptance speech, the ceremony was embedded with memorable moments.

And of course the fashion was fashioning on the red carpet.

From Teyana Taylor commanding attention on the red carpet in an olive green Saint Laurent Suit that was layered with a black fur scarf, to Alicia Silverstone leaving us clueless of her real age in a dazzling Stella McCartney ensemble, we couldn’t get enough of the stylish everyone looked.

When it came down to the fashionable men of the evening, Michael B Jordan accompanied his mother Donna Jordan in a Bordeaux Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit that looked retro. In addition Best Supporting Actor of Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi was impeccably dressed in a black-on-black Bottega Veneta suit that was sharp, and timeless

Ahead, check out what stars wore to the 2026 Annual Critics Choice Awards!

Teyana Taylor in Saint Laurent

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Tony Ward Couture

Chase Infiniti

Alicia Silverstone in Stella McCartney

Michael B Jordan in Louis Vuitton

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Quinta Brunson in Chloe

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images