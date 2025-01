The stars came out to shine for Pharrell x Nigo’s latest Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris.

Sabrina and Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, A$AP Nast, Aaron Pierre, and more came out to slay in LV looks. Take a look:

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Aaron Pierre

A$AP Nast

Travis Scott

Pusha T

Adrien Brody

What do you think? Whose look is your favorite?

Images: Louis Vuitton