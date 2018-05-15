Stop Your Bodycon Dresses from Rising Up with The No-Rise Panty™ by HerFineBASICS

Ever worn a Bodycon Dress and spent all night pulling it down? Avoid wardrobe malfunctions with The No-Rise Panty™ by HerFineBASICS.

The Special material on The No-Rise Panty™ connects to “HFB Stick Strips” that strongly stick to your dress to hold it in place.

Re-Usable, Washable, and Comfortable, the panties come with an additional 6 pack of HFB Stick Strips. Strips last for 3-4 wears.

Pre-order yours here for $39.99.

