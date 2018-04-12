Steal: JLo’s Las Vegas $195 House of CB Dauphine Draped Dress

You ask, we answer! @sl2010syr writes, “Can you tell us who makes this?”

Yep! Bombshell, JLo hit the town in Vegas in a $195 bright red draped ‘Dauphine’ dress from House of CB. Talk about hot! Ms. Lopez showed off her hot legs in this silky garb teamed with nude ankle strap sandals. The body con dress hugs the curves and has the drape with a mock wrap.

Love it so much you want to rock it yourself? Get it here and step out this spring in this sexy garb. Not to mention, the bold red color is sure to turn heads.



