Steal: Bella Hadid’s New York City $40 Splits 59 Loren White Seamless Bra and $91 Re/Done Ripped Walking Shorts

Bella Hadid flaunted her toned abs in NYC, clad in a $40 Splits 59 Loren White Seamless Bra and $91 Re/Done Ripped Walking Shorts:

She completed her look with $225 Dear Frances Natalie Sandals and a $11,500 Jason Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 Lizard Bag.

Her seamless bra is crafted from moisture-wicking, quick dry fabric. It’s ideal for layering and best for yoga, barre, and spin class…or athleisure, in the vein of Bella.

Her destructed shorts boast a bermuda length.

The perfect ‘fit for this humid NYC weather!

Get Bella’s sport bra here and put yourself on the wait list for her shorts here.

Would you wear it?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

