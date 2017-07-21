Steal: Bella Hadid’s New York City $40 Splits 59 Loren White Seamless Bra and $91 Re/Done Ripped Walking Shorts

Bella Hadid flaunted her toned abs in NYC, clad in a $40 Splits 59 Loren White Seamless Bra and $91 Re/Done Ripped Walking Shorts:

She completed her look with $225 Dear Frances Natalie Sandals and a $11,500 Jason Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 Lizard Bag.

Her seamless bra is crafted from moisture-wicking, quick dry fabric. It’s ideal for layering and best for yoga, barre, and spin class…or athleisure, in the vein of Bella.

Her destructed shorts boast a bermuda length.

The perfect ‘fit for this humid NYC weather!

Get Bella’s sport bra here and put yourself on the wait list for her shorts here.

Would you wear it?