Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s New York City $1,300 Moncler Vouglans Flounce Hem Puffer Coat, $335 Jonathan Simkhai x Carbon38 Grey Mead Jacket, $378 Josefinas Louise Fur Sneakers, and $960 Les Petits Joueurs Alex Black Widow Micro Shoulder Bag

Olivia Palermo was spotted out and about in the Big Apple, keeping warm in a $1,300 Moncler Vouglans Flounce Hem Puffer Coat, $355 Jonathan Simkhai x Carbon38 Grey Mead Jacket, $378 Josefinas Louise Fur Sneakers, and $960 Les Petits Joueurs Alex Black Widow Micro Shoulder Bag:

olivia-palermo-in-leathe-pants-jonathan-simkhai

Her quilted puffer coat features a stand collar, two-way zip front, long sleeves, vertical front zip pockets, a fitted silhouette, and flounce hem.

moncler-vouglans

Her tri-blend fleece hoodie boasts peplum detailing and extra wide cuffs.

simkhai-mead

Her white leather kicks feature a low-top silhouette and baby blue fur accents.

josefinas-louise-white

Her colorblock leather satchel boasts “Love” lettering, a magnetic top flap, rolled top handle, and an optional velvet-trimmed shoulder strap.

les-petits-joueurs-alex-love

I live for her style!

olivia-palermo-in-leathe-pants-nyc-moncler

Get Olivia’s puffer here, jacket here, kicks here, and bag here—if you’re up for the splurge, that is.

Are you feeling it?

olivia-palermo-in-leathe-pants-jonathan-simkhai

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

olivia-palermo-new-york-city-hive-and-honey-varsity-colorblock-jacket-milly-chevron-skirt-2Steal: Olivia Palermo’s New York City Hive & Honey Varsity Colorblock Jacket olivia-palermo-new-york-city-burberry-prorsum-cape-stuart-weitzman-bootsGet the Look: Olivia Palermo’s New York City Photoshoot Burberry Prorsum Wool and Cashmere Blend Cape and Stuart Weitzman Black Suede Thigh High Boots Padma+Lakshmi+Hollywood+Reporter+5th+Annual-jonatham-simkhaiSplurge: Padma Lakshmi’s The Hollywood Reporter’s 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media Event Jonathan Simkhai Red Pointelle Knit Scallop Tank and Trumpet Skirt olivia-palermo-in-jeans-out-in-new-york-max-co-freda-salvador-2Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s New York City $399 Max & Co. Burgundy Macro Check Coat and $595 Freda Salvador Black Leather Comet Chained Leather Ankle Boots olivia-palermo-attends-at-cadillac-event-nyc-burberry-1Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s Cadillac Event $2,595 Burberry Black Cape Military Jacket and $1,150 Ink Blue Wool and Silk Bootcut Trousers

  • Instagram

    • Shares