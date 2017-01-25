Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s New York City $1,300 Moncler Vouglans Flounce Hem Puffer Coat, $335 Jonathan Simkhai x Carbon38 Grey Mead Jacket, $378 Josefinas Louise Fur Sneakers, and $960 Les Petits Joueurs Alex Black Widow Micro Shoulder Bag

Olivia Palermo was spotted out and about in the Big Apple, keeping warm in a $1,300 Moncler Vouglans Flounce Hem Puffer Coat, $355 Jonathan Simkhai x Carbon38 Grey Mead Jacket, $378 Josefinas Louise Fur Sneakers, and $960 Les Petits Joueurs Alex Black Widow Micro Shoulder Bag:
Her quilted puffer coat features a stand collar, two-way zip front, long sleeves, vertical front zip pockets, a fitted silhouette, and flounce hem.
Her tri-blend fleece hoodie boasts peplum detailing and extra wide cuffs.
Her white leather kicks feature a low-top silhouette and baby blue fur accents.
Her colorblock leather satchel boasts “Love” lettering, a magnetic top flap, rolled top handle, and an optional velvet-trimmed shoulder strap.
I live for her style!
Get Olivia’s puffer here, jacket here, kicks here, and bag here—if you’re up for the splurge, that is.
Are you feeling it?