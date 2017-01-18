Splurge: Kylie Jenner’s New York Dinner Isabel Marant ‘Anders’ Knot Mini Skirt

Kylie Jenner painted the city red alongside boyfriend Tyga clad in a $424 (on sale now for $297) Isabel Marant ‘Anders’ Knot Mini Skirt:

 

splurge-kylie-jenners-isabel-marant-anders-knot-mini-skirt-2
The red cotton ‘Anders’ knot mini skirt features a knot detail, a varnished finish, an asymmetric style, a rear zip fastening and a short length.

splurge-kylie-jenners-isabel-marant-anders-knot-mini-skirt

Kylie wore a matching red jacket, a nude colored shirt and Yeezy ankle boots.

splurge-kylie-jenners-isabel-marant-anders-knot-mini-skirt-1

I’m not 100% sold on the entire ensemble but I’d totally splurge on the skirt!

If you’re into her look, you can purchase the skirt for $297 here while it’s on sale.

What do you think?  Would you purchase?

splurge-kylie-jenners-isabel-marant-anders-knot-mini-skirt-3splurge-kylie-jenners-isabel-marant-anders-knot-mini-skirt-2splurge-kylie-jenners-isabel-marant-anders-knot-mini-skirt-1

Marsha Badger

