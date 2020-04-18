Splurge: Erika Jayne’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Confessional Alexander McQueen Pink Satin Puff Sleeve Blazer

Do you check out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It’s definitely a must watch! The Glamour is on 1,000 and the style? ON POINT! One of my favorite stylistas on the show is Erika Jayne aka @ThePrettyMess. She appeared in a confessional in an architectural top chignon and a $5,990 Alexander McQueen Pink Sleeved blazer.

Alexander McQueen’s black blazer lies in a space between exacting tailoring and artistic experimentation. Seen on the AW19 runway show, it’s made from structured wool with a single-breasted front, then complemented with bright pink satin sleeves draped into dramatic, rose-like shapes. Balance the striking style with flared trousers and pumps.

If you love, splurge here.

Who do you think is the best dressed Housewife of Beverly Hills?

Image: Instagram