Show Review: Saint Laurent Spring 2018

Show Review: Saint Laurent Spring 2018
The fountain of Trocadero provided the perfect setting for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2018 fashion show—fully equipped with a magnificent view of the Eiffel Tower. A quote from the late Pierre Bergé was written on a card placed on each guest’s seat: “Maybe this is crazy love. The love of two madmen.” And the looks to follow were certainly amorous and daring, with Anthony Vaccarello’s love for full-on sex appeal on display:

Statement-making earrings and embellished dresses made the case for every single cocktail party any of us are attending in 2018.

Not sure how wearable jacquard rompers and furry boots are as a pairing, but if anyone could make the look seem appealing, it’s Vaccarello.

Cool, printed jackets uplifted simple black trousers for the guys.

Feathers were out of control and decadent, pretty much turning the models into modern-day birds of prey.

We cannot wait to see how the house’s fans wear these looks in real-time. Zoe Kravitz would look darling in a strapless, bubble sleeved embellished LBD, while Madonna could totally pull of an Eiffel Tower-embroidered bomber jacket.

What do you think of the latest from Saint Laurent?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

