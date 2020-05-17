Shop This Bomb Trend: Crescent Moon Printed Marine Serre Pieces Worn by Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!

One thing we can count on when it comes to our favorite celebrities is getting the scoop on the latest trends! So it’s no surprise to see so many fashionistas rocking Marine Serre Crescent Printed Pieces for basketball games or to just chill around the house!

Beyonce was one of the first to hop on the Marine Serre train, rocking the navy blue and red gloved design with a shiny long black overcoat and black sandal heels. She paired it with shining dream ball bag, also by Marine.

Socialite Jayda Cheaves also paired her ensemble with the shining dream ball bag. She wore a white Marine Serre set with black printed crescent moons and completed her outfit with all white Chanel sneakers.

Dua Lipa is also a fan of the black and white design. She layered her outfit with a black adidas sports bra and biker shorts on top.

Kylie Jenner has several Marine Serre sets, including a two-toned turtleneck top with contrast sleeves.

She also twinned with baby Stormi with a sky beige and navy printed design. She paired it with black pumps and baby Stormi wore white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner wore a grey and white Marine Serre top paired with black leather pants.

Director extraordinaire Melina Matsoukas rocked a cream colored blazer with a multi colored feathered broach. Underneath she wore cream and black Marine Serre printed leggings.

Lastly, ,Tracee Ellis Ross recently debuted her new single (!) wearing a cream and black printed jumpsuit, uplifted by cascading gold necklaces.

It’s safe to say celebs love Marine Serre. Which look was your favorite? Shop a few pieces below:

Images: Instagram/Getty