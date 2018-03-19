On The Scene: The Wearable Art Gala Featuring Tina Lawson in Jean Louis Abbaji, Chloe x Halle in Yanina Couture, Beyonce in Falguni & Shane Peacock, and more!

The Wearable Art Gala bowed this weekend in LA with a Waco to Wakanda gala, bubbling over with fierce African inspired frocks.

Let’s get into the looks, shall we?



Ms. Tina Lawson stood with husband Richard Lawson in a Jean Louis Abbaji gold winged cape. Gold is her color, she looks great!



Bozoma Saint John grabbed a shot with the couple in a white gown and a Kua Designs clutch.



Chloe x Halle always get it right!



Angela Rye looked amazing in a QueenECollection dress. Work!



Lala Anthony opted for custom Sergio Hudson.

Lastly, Beyonce and Blue Ivy strolled through in gold, with Beyonce in Falguin & Shane Peacock and Blue in Annakiki Couture. Shut it down!