On The Scene: The Wearable Art Gala Featuring Tina Lawson in Jean Louis Abbaji, Chloe x Halle in Yanina Couture, Beyonce in Falguni & Shane Peacock, and more!

The Wearable Art Gala bowed this weekend in LA with a Waco to Wakanda gala, bubbling over with fierce African inspired frocks.
Let’s get into the looks, shall we?

Ms. Tina Lawson stood with husband Richard Lawson in a Jean Louis Abbaji gold winged cape. Gold is her color, she looks great!

Bozoma Saint John grabbed a shot with the couple in a white gown and a Kua Designs clutch.

Chloe x Halle always get it right!


Angela Rye looked amazing in a QueenECollection dress. Work!

Lala Anthony opted for custom Sergio Hudson.


Lastly, Beyonce and Blue Ivy strolled through in gold, with Beyonce in Falguin & Shane Peacock and Blue in Annakiki Couture. Shut it down!

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

You May Also Like

Shares