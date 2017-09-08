On The Scene + Interviews: New York Fashion Week Street Style Day 1

New York Fashion Week kicked off yesterday and we are showing you street style everyday! Yesterday I caught up with some bombshells who were on their way to attend Texture on the Runway. Every single day we will be catching up with show-goers and event attendees and asking them some Fashion Bomb questions! Here’s who we spotted yesterday.

Street style done right! Youtuber, @neonstylefox bares skin in the most chic form for Texture on the Runway.

What show are you most looking forward to?

I’m definitely looking forward to the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show. I loved her FW 17 Fenty Puma show, so I’m looking forward to SS18 for sure!

Who is your celeb style crush?

Rihanna, of course! As a fellow Caribbean, I resonate with Rih and her style because she wears and does what she wants.

Hello natural! This beauty, @youhadmeatbacon stopped traffic with her overflowing ‘fro and not to mention her metallic jacket.

Describe your style in 5 words.

Fearless. Groovy. Forward. Striking. Precise.

What do you love about fashion week? What do you hate?

I love seeing how others express themselves unapologetically. The one thing I hate about fashion week would have to be the lack of representation.

Female AF! @Monroesteele walked the streets of New York with the coolest mules to dress up her look.

Who are you wearing? Why did you decide to wear that today?

I’m wearing an ASOS top and skirt, N° 21 mules and a vintage bag. I just love this tee because it’s dope. Screen print tees are in and the skirt is a favorite too, but these are my favorite shoes at the moment and I wanted them to shine so I kind of toned everything else down.

What makes your Fashion Bomb?

I think just being myself and being comfortable in my skin makes me Fashion Bomb!

Blogger, @tylauren kept her look chic and simple and dressed it up with a plaid red blazer. Definitely a Fall necessity!

What is your best fashion week memory? What made it so special?

My best fashion week memory was in 2011 when I met Tyra Banks because she’s such an inspiring business woman.

What do you spend the most on when you go shopping?

I spend the most on shoes and coats because I want them to last me as long as possible.

Isn’t this best friend duo so glam?! @Theregoesnicandash are ready for Fall in a leather dress and a nude and khaki looks. I can’t get enough of their hair colors!

What is your best fashion week memory? What made it so special?

Our best fashion week memory is from February 2016 when we met at the Texture on the runway event. It was our first time meeting in person after following each other on social media.

What do you love about fashion week? What do you hate?

We love the fashion, make up and hair inspiration that comes with fashion week. These events also give us a chance to meet with other creatives like ourselves. We have the traffic that comes with fashion week and would love to see more hair diversity on runways.

Yes! @Curlsandcouture is holding on to the last few days of Summer with this two-piece set and I am here for it!

What style advice would you give to your younger self?

The style advice I would give my younger self is don’t be afraid to take chances. I’ve worn some amazing pieces that I probably would have overlooked if I wasn’t willing to take the chance and give it a try.

What show are you looking forward to?

I’m definitely looking forward to the Jeremy Scott show. He makes a statement and I can’t wait to see the collection.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a blazer dress and sneakers worn so effortlessly before! Bombshell @rock_yo_rizos was out and about slaying these streets with the luxury of comfort.

What do you spend most on when you go shopping?

Jackets and sneakers!

What style advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t be in such a rush to grow up. Being a kid is so much fun!

Prints and strappy sandals! Yes, please! Youtuber, @_kaicealea attended Texture on the Runway with a printed 2-piece with the cutest bag and shoes.

What do you spend the most on when you go shopping?

I spend the most on cosmetics, specifically skincare!

Who is your celeb crush?

My celeb crush is Karrueche. She is so versatile and embraces her petite body in the most confident and beautiful way.

These pants are giving me life! Bombshell, @devrenee turned heads at Texture on the Runway with wide-leg pants and a crop top.

Who are you wearing? Why did you decide to wear that today?

I’m wearing Urban Outfitters and Fashion Nova! I decided to wear this [specifically the pants] because I want to turn heads. fashion Week is all about popping out with looks people have never seen before.

Describe your style in 5 words.

My style is a wide range, but if I had to describe it in 5 words I’d say tomboy, edgy, chic, carefree and sexy at times. I love to show skin!

If you didn’t know, red is trending for Fall and blogger, @micaelaverrelien definitely shows us why! She attended shows in a red pantsuit that looks amazing on that melanin!

What show are you looking forward to?

Concept Korea because they are one of my favorite designers. They create with passion each season. The styles are clean, chic and more than enough to make a girl want to take out her check book!

What makes your Fashion Bomb?

What makes my Fashion Bomb is that I love to take risks with my fashion. I do my best to stay up to date with trends, but I chose not to follow them but to dress how I am feeling that day.

Photos by Jannelle Gordon