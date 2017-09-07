Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt TV Exclusive: Karrueche Tran by Lance Gross

Happy First Day of New York Fashion Week!
We are kicking things off with a bang with our photo shoot of Karrueche Tran, photographed by Lance Gross for Fashion Bomb Daily and Revolt!
Back in July, Fashion Bomb Daily partnered up with the multicultural, millenial music channel to create original content. This is the fruit of our first collaboration!
Creative director and stylist Bryon Javar, devised looks inspired by Karrueche’s character Virginia from Claws.
Our subject models pieces by Marina Hoermanseder, Marc Jacobs, Haider Ackermann, Bishme Cromartie, and more, accessorized by heels by Manolo Blahnik, Hanifa, and Christian Louboutin, and jewelry by Melody Ehsani, Le Vian, and Djula.
Chris Dylan worked magic on her tresses using Dare to Have Hair. Alexander Echeverri gave our Bombshell a clean, effortless makeup look.
Check out a portion of our interview below:
See more pictures on Revolt.tv! And be sure to tweet #RevoltNow to unlock the full interview on Revolt.
What do you think?
Karrueche Tran by Lance Gross for Fashion Bomb Daily. Styled by Bryon Javar. Hair by Chris Dylan using Dare to Have Hair. Makeup by Alex Echeverri. Interview by Claire Sulmers.
Fashion Credits:
Look #1
Bustier: Marina Hoermanseder @marinahoermanseder
Jeans: Levi’s @levis
Shoes: Pleasure
Look #2
Bustier: Marina hoermanseder @marinahoermanseder
Pants: Marc Jacobs @marcjacobs
Shoes: Hanifa @hanifaofficial
Rings and bracelets: Le Vian @levian_jewelry
Look #3
Jacket and Pants: Haider Ackermann @h.a
Top: Bad Butterfly @candicecuoco
Shoes: Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld
Look #4
T shirt: These Pink Lips @thesepinklips
Jacket: Bad Butterfly @candicecuoco
Shoes: Manolo Blahnik x Timberland @manoloblahnikhq
Necklaces & Rings: Djula @djulajewelry
Look #5
Top: Bishme Cromartie @bishme_r_cromartie
Pants: Misha collection @mishacollection
Necklaces: Le Vian @levian_jewelry, Melody Ehsani @melodyehsani, Harpers @HarpersPR
Rings: Le Vian @levian_jewelry