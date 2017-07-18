On The Scene: The Insecure Inglewood Block Party with Issa Rae in Monse, Yvonne Orji in Alice and Olivia, Sza in Supreme and More!

Fun was in the air at the HBO Season Premier Insecure block party in Inglewood, California. The popping summer event was filled with celebrities, good music, and of course our favorite – fly fashion!

Let’s get into the hot block party looks below!

Leading female Insecure actress Issa Rae showed up to the block party wearing a Monse Off-the-Shoulder Striped Top paired with cropped jeans and navy blue ankle sandals.

Insecure actress Yvonne Orji was all smiles in an embroidered Alice and Olivia Embellished Aline Dress and red Stuart Weitzman heels.

Soulful singer Sza gave us total 90’s vibes in Supreme overalls and Nike Air Max 95’s while carrying a Gucci Supreme Backpack.

Socialite and Host Miss Diddy kept it cute and comfy in true block party form sporting an Adidas short set and pink sneakers.

Music Artist Kamaiyah was laid back yet stylish in a Black Gucci T-shirt, distressed jeans, and Nike tennis shoes.

Leading male Insecure actor Jay Ellis was casually dapper in a white button down shirt, blue slacks, and all white tennis shoes.

Actress Amanda Seales seemed to be having a great time at the block party in a white off-the-shoulder blouse and flower print wide leg jeans.

Lastly, Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell paired a floral bomber jacket with a black skater dress and platform shoes for a chill look.

Which celebrity had your favorite look and why?