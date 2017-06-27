On The Scene: The 2017 NBA Awards featuring Drake in Tom Ford, Naomi Campbell in Elie Saab, Jada Pinkett Smith in Sophie Theallet, and more!

The 2017 NBA Awards bowed last night with a star studded guest list!

Take a quick look at the good looking crowd:



Drake was the MC, and looked dapper in a Tom Ford suit. He just keeps getting better with time, doesn’t he?



Hailey Baldwin looked bomb in a gold David Koma Fall 2017 dress. She looked amazing!



Gold was a popular color for the night, as witnessed by Jada Pinkett Smith in Sophie Theallet. Love it!



Fabolous looked dapper in an Alexander McQueen badge jacket.



Naomi Campbell is so gorgeous! I love this Elie Saab dress.



Monica Brown was lovely in a Gucci chevron sequin skirt and Gianvito Rossi heels.



Robin Roberts cut a fine form in Michael Kors long sleeve lace inset jumpsuit.



Damaris Lewis looked like a golden goddess in custom Sophie Theallet.



Hill Harper kept it simple in a chic suit.



Shaquille O’Neal smiled with date Laticia Rolle.



Chadwick Boseman rocked Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2017.



Von Miller anchored a purple suit with a Fendi Karlito t-shirt.



Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine were in attendance, with Chloe in a Spring 2017 blue Diane von Furstenberg Diamond Asymmetric Wrap dress.



James Harden stepped outside the box in a forest green suit and a psychadelic shirt.



Bryshere Gray always looks dapper! White and black is always a strong combo.



Nick Cannon loves his turbans.



Lastly, 2 Chainz showcased ankles and a Dolce & Gabbana guitar print shirt.

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?