On The Scene: The 2017 NBA Awards featuring Drake in Tom Ford, Naomi Campbell in Elie Saab, Jada Pinkett Smith in Sophie Theallet, and more!

The 2017 NBA Awards bowed last night with a star studded guest list!
Take a quick look at the good looking crowd:


Drake was the MC, and looked dapper in a Tom Ford suit. He just keeps getting better with time, doesn’t he?

Hailey Baldwin looked bomb in a gold David Koma Fall 2017 dress. She looked amazing!

Gold was a popular color for the night, as witnessed by Jada Pinkett Smith in Sophie Theallet. Love it!

Fabolous looked dapper in an Alexander McQueen badge jacket.

Naomi Campbell is so gorgeous! I love this Elie Saab dress.


Monica Brown was lovely in a Gucci chevron sequin skirt and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Robin Roberts cut a fine form in Michael Kors long sleeve lace inset jumpsuit.

Damaris Lewis looked like a golden goddess in custom Sophie Theallet.

Hill Harper kept it simple in a chic suit.

Shaquille O’Neal smiled with date Laticia Rolle.

Chadwick Boseman rocked Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2017.

Von Miller anchored a purple suit with a Fendi Karlito t-shirt.

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine were in attendance, with Chloe in a Spring 2017 blue Diane von Furstenberg Diamond Asymmetric Wrap dress.

James Harden stepped outside the box in a forest green suit and a psychadelic shirt.

Bryshere Gray always looks dapper! White and black is always a strong combo.

Nick Cannon loves his turbans.

Lastly, 2 Chainz showcased ankles and a Dolce & Gabbana guitar print shirt.
That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene: Debra Lee’s Pre-BET Awards Party with Tammy Rivera in Diane von Furstenberg, Tamar Braxton in Dolce & Gabbana, Lil Mama in Dint, and More! On the Scene: Clive Davis’s Pre Grammy’s Party Featuring Amber Rose in Attico, Rita Ora in Elie Saab, Britney Spears in Uel Camilo, and More! On the Scene: The 2017 Met Gala with Janelle Monae in Ralph and Russo, Thandie Newton in Monse, Chrissy Teigen and Rita Ora in Marchesa, and More! On the Scene: The 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala with Iman in Zac Posen, Zoe Kravitz and Naomi Campbell in Atelier Versace, Laura Govan in Azzi & Osta, and More! On the Scene: The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Anniversary Celebration with Naomi Campbell in Atelier Versace, Jessica Chastain in Armani Prive, Salma Hayek in Gucci, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares