Christian Combs, Diggy Simmons, Cordell Broadus and More Rock the Runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2018 Menswear Show in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana went big for their Spring/Summer 2018 menswear collection casting Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus, Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles Oneal, Sean “P.Diddy” Combs son Christian Combs, and Rev Run’s son Diggy Simmons to rock their runway.

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce knew what they were doing. The show, dubbed Millennials, showcased the swagger of the next generation, and not surprisingly gained loads of buzz.

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, wore a dark magenta patterned suit and tie, stitched with a gold lion-shaped emblem, and black embroidered loafers.

This isn’t Diggy’s first time to walk the catwalk (he first appeared in Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2017 show). He wore a sleek pearl-like suit and tie with a patterned button down, and black espadrille loafers.



Diddy must be proud, as his son Christian Combs came out wearing a king’s crown! His look continued with a red, white and black detailed bomber jacket with words and symbols representing love on the sleeves. He also wore a detailed button-down styled with black ruffles; relaxed pinstripe jogger pants and loafers with card game symbols.

Like most of the young lads here, this was Myles O’Neal’s first runway show for D&G. He wrote on Instagram, “Pleasure to walk for @Dolce & Gabbana, thank you!” He came out sporting a shiny dark floral blazer, paired with a cranberry red button down and bow-tie; cropped black pants and white printed sneakers (no laces!).

I love how Dolce & Gabbana continues to push the bar forward and showcase trendsetters of all ages.

What do you think?

Images: from Getty images