We are closing out the year with a fabulous holiday party and Awards show this December in New York City called the FABY’s!

The ceremony will acknowledge the best in the fashion and beauty, from hairstylists to Bombshells of the Day! Slip on your most festive look and join us on Friday, December 13th from 7-10pm. RSVP here.

What you can expect: entertainment, food, fashion, and fun!

See you December 13th. RSVP here.