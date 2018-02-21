Rihanna Celebrates Her 30th Birthday in Saint Laurent Spring 2018 Fuchsia and Black Ensemble

Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday last night, and did so stylishly in a look from YSL’s Spring 2018 collection:
The fuchsia top and barely there bottoms were modeled with feathered boots on the runway.
Leave it to Rihanna’s to continue to take fashion risks, plucking pieces few would dare to wear. Here’s to even more eye turning moments in the years to come!
What do you think?
