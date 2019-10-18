Recap: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Fendi Prints On’ #FendixNicki Party

Unless you live under a music less rock, you’ve definitely heard on multiple occasions Rap star Nicki Minaj coining the phrase ‘that’s a Fendi Fact!’; a unique way of declaring that her truths are unapologetically her own. It may have been just a catchy statement to her lovable #Barbz, but for Nicki it’s her embodiment of her ultimate truth, and her allure expressed through one Bomb capsule collection!

From steamy hot pinks coats, to flashy metallic pieces mixed with the label’s signature monogram pattern, there’s definitely a chic 80’s vibe with a retro twist of airbrush, and graffiti art that’s so edgy.

And those infamous Door Knockers gracing Nicki Minaj’s ears on sweaters that’s total ‘Around the Way Girl’ swag is perfect for any street wear attire for sure! Her ‘Fendi Prints On’ collection had everyone intrigue to get their hands on them because there was so much to love! Luckily some of our favorite celebs like Marlo Hampton, No IG Jeremy, Tammy Rivera, Tanya Sam, Kandi and Riley Burruss, Eva Marcille, Toya Wright and Reginae Carter, and many more were in attendance to see the dope collection live and in color. Let’s get into more of the festivities below!



Totally bomb, right? Let us know which piece from the collection you just have to get your hands on. Comment below!