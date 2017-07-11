Real Style: Sunday’s Kool Brunch at Serafina on Sunset Featuring Legendary Damon, Monica Payne, DJ Kiss, and More!

This past weekend, Fashion Bomb Daily held a fabulous brunch at Serafina Sunset, hosted by yours truly, Legendary Damon, and Monica Payne. With sounds by B-Hen and Bova, Sunday’s Kool was certainly the place to be this past Sunday in LA.







These fashionable brunches, like Cocktails with Claire, are chances to network and have fun with industry insiders! Take a look at who popped in:



DJ Kiss and DJ Mos struck a stylish pose, with Kiss in a denim jumpsuit and Mos in cool black t-shirt.



Aspiring blogger Ashleigh kept it casual in track pants and Bomb Gucci flats.



These Bombshells rocked mini skirts and the best accessories: smiles and copies of The Bomb Life!



All yellow looked divine on this braided beauty.



Heels and cute bags were on the menu for these brunch goers.



I grabbed a pic with celebrity stylist EJ King, who popped a duster over a tee and jeans.



And the event hosts rocked neutral tones! I rocked a Halston top, Marc Jacobs skirt, Louboutin Heels, and a Gucci scarf while Damon worked Moschino, and Monica slipped on custom pieces and a Hermes belt.

Before the festivities kicked off, I signed a few books and said hey to California Bombshells.







It was a fun (hot) time!













See more in the video here:



Get details on our next events here.

Smootches!

Images: Photos by Rome