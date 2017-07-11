Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday: IG Live at Moschino, The Bomb Life x Brunch at Serafina + Tickets Now On Sale for Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter D.C.!

Happy Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday!
We’ve been slacking a bit with Fashion Bomb TV, but I am here in LA accumulating lots of great content so that we will have regular episodes every week!
Today, we don’t have interviews, just quick recaps of my shopping IG live event at Moschino and my book signing/brunch this past weekend at Serafina on Sunset, co-hosted by Legendary Damon and Monica Payne.
Enjoy Moschino here:

Bomb Life book signing here:

The fun continues next weekend with a Leading Change with Style event on Sunday, July 16th in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Get your tickets at LeadingChangewithStyle.com.

Also, Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Washington, D.C. is going down on Sunday, July 30th from 3-6pm at the Wonderbread factory at 641 S Street NW, Washington, DC 20001. Get your tickets at CWCTYDC.eventbrite.com.

See you then!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

